Kylian Mbappe has scored 103 times for Paris St-Germain and is the fourth highest scorer in their history

Kylian Mbappe showed off his new blue hair with a goal as Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain beat Lorient.

The France striker scored a penalty after he was fouled by Andrew Gravillon, who was sent off for the struggling visitors.

Moise Kean slotted home a second, his sixth Ligue 1 goal in nine games since a loan move from Everton.

PSG overtake Lyon, who drew 2-2 with Brest, and remain one point behind leaders Lille, who won 2-0 at Dijon.