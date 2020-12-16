Bottom club Carrick are 17 points behind Friday night's opponents Crusaders in the table

Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers v Crusaders Venue: Taylor's Avenue, Carrickfergus Date: Friday, 18 December Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Carrick Rangers manager Niall Currie has warned his players that he will be making new signings in the January transfer window.

Currie was hugely disappointed with last Saturday's 6-0 hammering away to Glentoran, describing it as "not acceptable".

It means Rangers go into Friday night's visit of Crusaders four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership table.

"There is no doubt about it, we need to freshen things up," he said.

"Thankfully the transfer window is just around the corner so that is definitely going to happen. We cannot just continue and let things go, so we are going to make changes.

"I think everyone has had a fair crack of the whip here, but they have to understand too that they have a responsibility - just like I have - to look after the best interests of Carrick Rangers Football Club, and that is just what I will be doing."

Carrick were one of the surprise packages under Currie's guidance last season

Carrick face a Crusaders side that is third in the table after following up a win over Glentoran with a comprehensive 5-0 home victory over Portadown at the weekend.

Currie said he is fully aware of how difficult the trip will be, but is demanding a reaction from his team, who have now lost three consecutive league matches.

"The standard in this league is so high now, everywhere you turn there are teams that are either full-time or training four nights a week," he continued.

"It was always going to be difficult but there are two or three teams in this league for whom there is no excuse why we can't compete with them.

"We have got to get back to doing what we do best and what we have done best for a long time. It's been a huge success story here for the last two and a half years so it is times like now that we need to dig in and show our character.

"I'm certainly up for the fight. We have to be cool, calm and collected as well of course, but the boys have got to realise that that [the 6-0 loss to Glentoran] is unacceptable.