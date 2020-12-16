Last updated on .From the section West Brom

West Brom drew 1-1 at Manchester City on Tuesday

Slaven Bilic says he leaves with his "head held high" after being sacked as West Brom manager.

The Croatian, 52, was replaced by Sam Allardyce on Wednesday after 18 months in charge.

"I'm sorry I cannot say goodbye to you all properly at The Hawthorns," Bilic said.

West Brom are second bottom of the Premier League with seven points from 13 games.

Promoted from the Championship on the final day of last season, they have won only once in the league this season.

"I am incredibly proud that we secured automatic promotion from the Championship in our first season," Bilic said.

"It was a real shame to not have our loyal supporters there with us during that moment and upon our return to the Premier League.

"My staff and I are grateful for having had the privilege to serve them.

"Ultimately, I am sad that is hasn't worked out in the way we wanted.

"But I leave with my head held high, along with some wonderful memories that I will always cherish."