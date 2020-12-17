Last updated on .From the section Irish

Marshall spent one season in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers

Former Glenavon full-back Rhys Marshall has joined Glentoran from Shamrock Rovers.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year full-time professional contract at the Oval.

Marshall moved to the League of Ireland club from the Lurgan Blues in January after seven seasons at Mourneview Park.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international was a key figure for Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton, winning the Irish Cup in 2014 and 2016.

"This is a great signing for Glentoran," Oval manager Mick McDermott told the club's website.

"Paul Millar (McDermott's assistant manager) worked very closely with him throughout his career at Glenavon and Gary Hamilton is on record as saying Rhys is the best player he has every played with.

"Given Gary's career, praise doesn't come any higher than that. Also, Rhys was clear from the start that he didn't want to get involved in speculation or a bidding war as he was only interested in joining us at Glentoran.

"His enthusiasm for what we are doing here was evident from the first minute we spoke to him."

Marshall joins the Glens as they sit seventh in the Irish Premiership table.