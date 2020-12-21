Last updated on .From the section Football

You can find some rare treasures on official club websites

It's almost Christmas. Need some gift inspiration for a football fan? Look no further.

Gabor Kiraly sweatpants

Former Crystal Palace goalkeeper Kiraly famously wore the same lucky grey tracksuit bottoms for more than two decades, telling the BBC in 2016: "I play 20 years in these bottoms for Hungary and I don't think I'll be changing."

With sweatpants getting more wear than ever this year with the huge increase in working from home, why not get a new pair endorsed by the man himself?

Lego stadiums

Since the first lockdown in March, only a lucky few supporters have been able to visit football stadiums. For the rest of us, a brick arena may be the closest we'll get for a while.

This Lego version of Anfield may not have a fancy new bar in the expanded Main Stand, but at least fans can use their imaginations...

Just add atmosphere

Official club hi-vis

Burnley fans can recreate that much-missed matchday experience by dressing like a steward in this official club high-visibility jacket...

'Happy Place, Turf Moor' jumper

Another one for Clarets fans.

If your "happy place", like BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, is Turf Moor, why not wear a hoodie that lets everyone know?

It was a mantra made immortal on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Team of the Year Fifa card

Footballers are always complaining about their Fifa stats. And now you can bring that into your life by customising one for your special player...

Put someone in your ultimate team

Club socks... with your face on

Your club, your socks, your face. What's not to like?

Where's Gunnersaurus? book

Given the headlines when Jerry Quy, who played Gunnersaurus for 27 years, was made redundant this year, the jury is out on this one...

This Memphis Depay record

If you're a fan of the Dutch lion, you may be pleased to hear he dropped a new album, Heavy Stepper, in November.

A personalised brick

If Norwich City have your heart, you can get your name etched into a brick at Carrow Road...

Middlesbrough's gents' grooming set

Get the smell of the Riverside with this men's shower gel, shampoo and aftershave set...

With three wins in a row, Middlesbrough have the smell of success

A club mask

This would have seemed a completely bizarre idea at the start of the year. Not now...

The Christmas 2020 must-wear item