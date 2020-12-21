Christmas 2020: Eleven unusual presents for football fans

By Ciaran VarleyBBC Sport

A Manchester City face mask, Gunnersaurus book, Fifa card and lego Anfield
You can find some rare treasures on official club websites

It's almost Christmas. Need some gift inspiration for a football fan? Look no further.

Gabor Kiraly sweatpants

Former Crystal Palace goalkeeper Kiraly famously wore the same lucky grey tracksuit bottoms for more than two decades, telling the BBC in 2016: "I play 20 years in these bottoms for Hungary and I don't think I'll be changing."

With sweatpants getting more wear than ever this year with the huge increase in working from home, why not get a new pair endorsed by the man himself?

Lego stadiums

Since the first lockdown in March, only a lucky few supporters have been able to visit football stadiums. For the rest of us, a brick arena may be the closest we'll get for a while.

This Lego version of Anfield may not have a fancy new bar in the expanded Main Stand, but at least fans can use their imaginations...

Lego Anfield stadium
Just add atmosphere

Official club hi-vis

Burnley fans can recreate that much-missed matchday experience by dressing like a steward in this official club high-visibility jacket...

A Burnley high-visibility jacket

'Happy Place, Turf Moor' jumper

Another one for Clarets fans.

If your "happy place", like BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, is Turf Moor, why not wear a hoodie that lets everyone know?

Happy Place Turf Moor jumper
It was a mantra made immortal on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Team of the Year Fifa card

Footballers are always complaining about their Fifa stats. And now you can bring that into your life by customising one for your special player...

Fifa Team of the Year card
Put someone in your ultimate team

Club socks... with your face on

Your club, your socks, your face. What's not to like?

Personalised Tottenham socks

Where's Gunnersaurus? book

Given the headlines when Jerry Quy, who played Gunnersaurus for 27 years, was made redundant this year, the jury is out on this one...

Arsenal club shop - Gunnersaurus book

This Memphis Depay record

If you're a fan of the Dutch lion, you may be pleased to hear he dropped a new album, Heavy Stepper, in November.

A personalised brick

If Norwich City have your heart, you can get your name etched into a brick at Carrow Road...

Norwich City club shop, personalised bricks

Middlesbrough's gents' grooming set

Get the smell of the Riverside with this men's shower gel, shampoo and aftershave set...

Middlesbrough Football Club themed men's grooming set
With three wins in a row, Middlesbrough have the smell of success

A club mask

This would have seemed a completely bizarre idea at the start of the year. Not now...

Manchester City face masks
The Christmas 2020 must-wear item
