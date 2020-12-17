Ian Holloway was appointed as Grimsby manager in December 2019

Grimsby Town boss Ian Holloway has said he has no intention of leaving the club unless "told to" and called on the club's board and prospective investors to stop "playing politics".

The Mariners are only three points above the League Two relegation zone and are on a five-game winless run.

On Monday, the club stated they would not accept investment from convicted fraudster Alex May. external-link

Chairman Phillip Day held talks with a group of three businessmen this week.

Majority shareholder John Fenty resigned from his position as deputy leader of North East Lincolnshire county council on Tuesday after his business dealings with May, formerly known as Alick Kapikanya, came to light.

In their statement, the club said May wanted to invest £1m, which would have been spent on a new training facility for the club and local community, but "in all the circumstances, the Board declined to accept the offer".

Holloway, who posted his statement through a series of tweets, external-link said: "Let me say, first and foremost, that I'm not going anywhere unless I'm told to.

"The love that you, the fans, have shown myself and my family since my arrival has exceeded even my highest expectations, on and off the pitch.

"However, of late, developments away from the football itself have made it increasingly difficult to work to full potential on a day-to-day basis and, most importantly, place this club on an honest, positive, front footing. This is as frustrating to me as much as any fan."

He added: "We are where we are, but I'm not walking away from the fight.

"However, at the same time, I have been around long enough to know that you, the fans, need to know where I stand. And I stand with you."

Analysis

BBC Radio Humberside sports editor Mike White

Ian Holloway is clearly unhappy with the events of the last week and has taken to his own personal social media account to vent his frustration; something he says he'll be doing more of in the future.

In a 10-tweet thread, Holloway reaffirmed his commitment to the club and accused the owners and prospective owners of "playing politics with something that is very precious to this community and it must stop".

Among other points made, the Mariners boss has challenged those who hold the current and future fate of the club in their hands to earn back the trust and respect of the fans.

Holloway also says that if speaking openly "brings about my demise as manager then so be it" adding that he is not motivated by money and has "made mistakes in not communicating fully before in (his) career".