Lucy Bronze was named the winner during a virtual ceremony in Zurich

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze has won best women's player at Fifa's 2020 awards.

The 29-year-old defender is the first English player to win the Best Fifa Football Awards prize.

Bronze beat Denmark's Pernille Harder and France's Wendie Renard to claim the award at a virtual ceremony in Zurich.

Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman, who will take over from Phil Neville as England boss next year, was named the Fifa best women's coach of 2020.

Bronze said: "What a surprise, to even be nominated alongside the two other players, they are both incredible players and outstanding human beings well.

"I don't think I have the words right now to explain how I am feeling. If there is anything 2020 has taught us it is to appreciate every moment you have, never look too far ahead and live in the here and now.

"I will appreciate winning this award now more than ever and I will remember this moment for the rest of my life."

Lyon and France's Sarah Bouhaddi won the other individual award on offer, being voted the best Fifa women's goalkeeper.

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was named the best men's player.

The winners were decided by nominations from national team captains and head coaches, an online ballot of fans and 200 media representatives.

Bronze, who was also shortlisted in 2019, when Megan Rapinoe won the award ahead of fellow American Alex Morgan, was named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in March.

The 29-year-old won a league, cup and Champions League treble with Lyon this year before returning to Manchester City to win the FA Cup in November.

Bronze and Bright make team of the year

The Fifpro women's world XI 2020

Bronze and England team-mate Millie Bright were also named in the FifPro women's world team of the year.

"I want to thank all the clubs I have played for," added Bronze.

"I am never going to take the smallest things for granted, like just being at home, let alone winning a trophy of this stature.

"The magic had to be the Champions League. It was disappointing not to have the fans and the support there but it was incredible to feel that pressure and to win it in the end.

"It was a huge achievement for the club and something I will treasure for rest of my life."

Future England boss Wiegman named top coach

Wiegman took the coaching award after leading the Netherlands through qualifying for the 2022 European Championship with a 100% record.

The 51-year-old will take on the England role in 2021.

"Of course, we have had a great development with the Dutch national team where a lot of people worked really hard to get to where we are now," Wiegman said after winning the award.

"Thank you for all this recognition, it is really an honour to receive this award. In the Netherlands we have put so much effort into developing the game.

"Now I work with the best players in the world, with an incredible staff. Working as a team is what makes the difference."