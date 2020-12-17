Irish Cup: Bannsiders to face Crues in opening round
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Coleraine will host Crusaders in the opening round of the Irish Cup while Glentoran start their defence of the trophy against Dundela.
The Showgrounds meeting between the Bannsiders and Crues is the big tie in a competition reduced to 32 teams because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Two other all-Premiership games will see Portadown travel to face Ballymena United and Glenavon meeting Dungannon.
Linfield welcome Annagh and Premiership leaders Larne take on Newry City.
Cliftonville go up against Portstewart at Solitude in the games which are planned to take place on 9 January, but new Covid-19 restrictions are expected and these may disrupt the schedule.
It is believed they would only permit 'elite' sport to continue - at present this applies to the 12 Premiership teams and not the other 20 clubs.
The Irish FA is awaiting the announcement of the new guidelines before any possible rescheduling of fixtures.
"We are determined that, working within the guidelines laid down by the government, will will finish our national competitions," said IFA president David Martin.
Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup - Round of 32
Queen's University v Bangor
Warrenpoint Town v Ballyclare Comrades
Ards v Dollingstown
Coleraine v Crusaders
Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts
H&W Welders v St James Swifts
Institute v PSNI
Knockbreda v Newington
Loughgall v Banbridge Town
Ballinamallard Utd v Dergview
Cliftonville v Portstewart
Linfield v Annagh Utd
Larne v Newry City
Glentoran v Dundela
Ballymena Utd v Portadown
Carrick Rangers v Belfast Celtic
Matches scheduled for Saturday, 9 January