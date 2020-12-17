Last updated on .From the section Irish

One of the big guns will exit the Irish Cup when Crusaders meet Coleraine

Coleraine will host Crusaders in the opening round of the Irish Cup while Glentoran start their defence of the trophy against Dundela.

The Showgrounds meeting between the Bannsiders and Crues is the big tie in a competition reduced to 32 teams because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two other all-Premiership games will see Portadown travel to face Ballymena United and Glenavon meeting Dungannon.

Linfield welcome Annagh and Premiership leaders Larne take on Newry City.

Cliftonville go up against Portstewart at Solitude in the games which are planned to take place on 9 January, but new Covid-19 restrictions are expected and these may disrupt the schedule.

It is believed they would only permit 'elite' sport to continue - at present this applies to the 12 Premiership teams and not the other 20 clubs.

The Irish FA is awaiting the announcement of the new guidelines before any possible rescheduling of fixtures.

"We are determined that, working within the guidelines laid down by the government, will will finish our national competitions," said IFA president David Martin.

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup - Round of 32

Queen's University v Bangor

Warrenpoint Town v Ballyclare Comrades

Ards v Dollingstown

Coleraine v Crusaders

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts

H&W Welders v St James Swifts

Institute v PSNI

Knockbreda v Newington

Loughgall v Banbridge Town

Ballinamallard Utd v Dergview

Cliftonville v Portstewart

Linfield v Annagh Utd

Larne v Newry City

Glentoran v Dundela

Ballymena Utd v Portadown

Carrick Rangers v Belfast Celtic

Matches scheduled for Saturday, 9 January