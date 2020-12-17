Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lewandowski scored 15 goals in last season's Champions League to help Bayern Munich win the trophy

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski won the best men's player at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich, beating last year's winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top prize.

The Poland striker scored 55 goals in just 47 games last season as he helped German giants Bayern to a treble.

Lewandowski, 32, finished as the top scorer in the league, cup and Champions League.

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze won the best women's player award.

The winners were decided by nominations from national team captains and head coaches, an online ballot of fans and 200 media representatives.

This is the first time Lewandowski has won the award, with Barcelona forward Messi or Juventus' Ronaldo usually triumphing.

This season, Lewandowski has picked up from where left off with 16 goals in 14 games for Bayern.

"If you win such an award and share that title with Messi and Ronaldo, that is unbelievable and it means so much to me," Lewandowski said.

"A long time ago, I remember I was longing for something like this and now I can win such and award. This really means, regardless of where you come form, all that matters is what you put into it."

Klopp wins best coach award again

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was recognised for leading Liverpool to their first Premier League title by being named the best men's coach for the second successive year.

The German won the award in 2019 after lifting the Champions League with Liverpool and beat Bayern Munich Hansi Flick and Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to the top honour this year.

"I am [shocked]," said Klopp.

"I have so many people to thank and most of all my coaches. If I had known we'd won it my coaches would be here with me. What we did in the last year is all about these boys.

"We didn't dream 30 years but we dream already for a few years. It was absolutely exceptional and we all had a special year in an unfortunately not so positive way but for Liverpool fans at least we could make some highlights in a tricky period. I had no idea how it would feel and it felt absolutely overwhelming."

Neuer named best men's goalkeeper

There was more success for Bayern Munich as Manuel Neuer won the best men's goalkeeper award, beating Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Liverpool's Alisson to the recognition.

The Germany international conceded just 31 goals in 33 games for Bayern in the Bundesliga and made a number of crucial saves in the Champions League knockout stages to help his side get to the final.

Son's super strike earns best goal award

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min won the Puskas award for the best goal scored with his superb solo effort against Burnley last year.

The South Korea international ran from one box to the other, cutting through the Clarets defence before finishing.

"It was so nice," said Son. "When I got the ball, I tried to pass, received it in my own box, couldn't find any option and started to dribble, and after two seconds was in front of the goal - it was such a surprise, such a beautiful goal."

The award, first established in 2009, is named after former Real Madrid striker Ferenc Puskas.

Fifa Fifpro Men's Team of the Year

Three of Liverpool's Premier League title winners were named in the men's world XI - goalkeeper Alisson and defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk.

The Reds' summer signing from Bayern Munich, Thiago Alcantara, was also named in the team along with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Best men's player winner Lewandowski was joined by Messi and Ronaldo in attack.

Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Thiago (Liverpool).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

Rashford recognised for fighting to end child poverty

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was recognised at the ceremony with a Fifa Foundation award for his work trying to end child poverty in the UK.

Rashford said: "I'd like to say thank you because I know people from other countries want to get involved and learn about it. It will have a knock on effect and things will start to happen in other countries too.

"It is brilliant, it is why I started it because I wanted to make change and give people a better chance at life."