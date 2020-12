Last updated on .From the section Football

Leamington are through to the FA Trophy second round after victory on penalties at former winners Wrexham.

Penalties were required after a goalless 90 minutes and both sides converted their first five kicks.

Kaiman Anderson missed Leamington's sixth but James Horsfield's penalty was saved by Jack Weaver.

Jack Edwards converted Leamington's seventh before Weaver saved Anthony Jeffrey's kick to secure victory for the National League North side.