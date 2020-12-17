Last updated on .From the section Irish

Daniel Lafferty

Daniel Lafferty is back with Derry City on a 12-month contract after leaving Shamrock Rovers for the Brandywell.

The 31-year-old former NI defender was part of Stephen Kenny's First Division winning squad of 2010.

Lafferty started his career at Celtic and had spells with Burnley and Sheffield United.

"He is the right fit for the system we're looking to play and is a fantastic signing for this football club," said City boss Declan Devine.

Lafferty, who spent the last 14 months at Rovers following his release from Sheffield United, is Derry's first signing of the close season.

"Danny is precisely the type of player we want here - he knows what the club means to the people of Derry and he brings a wealth of quality and experience," Devine told the club website.