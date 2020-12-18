Last updated on .From the section Norwich

March 2020: Shae Hutchinson - the young Norwich striker looking for a kidney donor

Norwich academy striker Shae Hutchinson has had a second kidney transplant.

The 20-year-old had surgery on Monday following a match with a living donor.

He underwent his first kidney transplant, donated from his father, in 2018, but earlier this year, that organ was only operating at 17%.

"Four weeks ago I got the call to say that I had a kidney match from a living altruistic donor and on 14 December, my second transplant took place," Hutchinson said on Twitter.

"I don't know who you are but I will be forever thankful to my donor for giving me the gift of life."

In return, Hutchinson's uncle donated a kidney through the Kidney Exchange Programme.

"Words can't describe how special they both are to do such a selfless act especially during these crazy times," he added.

Hutchinson suffers from Alport Syndrome, a genetic condition diagnosed at eight years old, which affects his kidney function, eyesight, hearing and results in bouts of fatigue.

His mother also suffers from the condition and is searching for a donor too, having been on the waiting list since early 2019.

Former Barcelona defender Eric Abidal, who had a liver transplant in 2012 before returning to play, sent a message of encouragement external-link to Hutchinson.

"The road is long and patience will be the keyword. always think positive because that's 50% of the victory," he said. "Strength and courage to you Shae."