Craig Conway is recovering from a broken nose

St Johnstone winger Craig Conway endured a "nightmare" first game wearing a protective mask but says he would wear a "Superman outfit" if it meant he could continue playing.

The 35-year-old broke his nose last month against Motherwell.

He will face St Mirren on Saturday with a better fitting mask than in Tuesday's win over Dunfermline Athletic.

"That was just a temporary mask, it wasn't comfortable - I wouldn't like to wear that again," he said.

"I have never had to wear glasses before, but I can imagine that's how it feels because it was steaming up and I could only see straight forward, like tunnel vision. But I have a proper mask now, a custom-fit one, which I will probably have to wear for the next six to eight weeks."

Conway was a substitute for the League Cup quarter-final win over Dunfermline after a penalty shoot-out but hopes to return to the starting line-up as Saints look to bounce back from last weekend's Scottish Premiership defeat by Livingston.

"It is small price to pay," the former Scotland international said of the mask. "If I can play, I will wear anything. I am just happy to be back playing and if I have to wear a mask then so be it.

"I got a bit of stick from my team-mates, but that is alright. I can give it out so I can take it."