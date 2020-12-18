Last updated on .From the section Football

Players from both sides clashed in the closing stages of their League One game at Portman Road on Tuesday

Ipswich Town and Burton Albion have both been charged with breaching Football Association rules.

The charges relate to a 92nd-minute incident in their League One meeting on Tuesday, which Ipswich won 2-1.

It is alleged Ipswich failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, while the Brewers' players and/or officials are accused of breaching FA rule E20.

Crawley Town and Bradford City have also received similar charges.

The Reds and Bantams drew 1-1 in League Two on Tuesday, with a 94th-minute incident bringing the FA charges.

All four clubs have until Tuesday, 22 December to respond.

The incident at Ipswich arose after Tractor Boys midfielder Armando Dobra fouled Burton's Joe Powell.

Dobra was shown a yellow card by referee Darren Bond, with Burton pair John Brayford and Ryan Edwards also cautioned for their reaction.