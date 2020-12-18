Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland have moved up to 49th in the world rankings

The Irish Football Association has agreed to appoint a representative from women's football to their ruling board for the first time.

The proposal received backing at an emergency general meeting on Thursday night.

The association will also be creating a new head of women's football in 2021.

"This is a great news story for the women's game here and for the Irish Football Association," Irish FA president David Martin said.

"I am delighted that it was unanimously agreed to create a dedicated position on the board for a representative from women's football.

"It has already been an historic year for our international women's team, who have qualified for the European play-offs for the first time."

The news comes as Kenny Shiels' side moved into the top 50 in the Fifa world rankings for the first time, climbing six places to 49th after wins over Belarus and the Faroe Islands secured them a Euro play-off place.

Shiels' side won all four of their final qualifying matches and can now look forward to the play-offs next Spring and a chance to qualify for the Euro finals.

Commenting on the new head of women's football post, Martin said it will be a full-time role that "reconfirms the dedication to diversity in the association".

It was also agreed at the EGM to permit leagues to play summer football if desired, meaning they can now apply to the IFA to move the start and end dates to their seasons.

"This will give the clubs flexibility with their seasons," said Martin

"It will hopefully assist the NIFL Premiership clubs in their preparation for European competition. It is the IFA's desire to try and improve our co-efficient and move into the top 40."