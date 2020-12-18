Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Michail Antonio has scored 41 goals for West Ham, more than any other player since his arrival in 2015

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has signed a new contract that commits him to the club until 2023.

The 30-year-old Englishman has scored three goals in seven Premier League appearances this season.

After the restart of the 2019-20 campaign in June, Antonio netted eight times in six league games as the Hammers avoided relegation.

His 39 goals put him fourth on the London club's all-time list of Premier League scorers.

"I got eight goals in one month, so I've got two and half years now to see how many more I can get and how far I can get," said Antonio, who joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in September 2015.

"I definitely want to get to the 50-goal mark in the Premier League and see how I can go on from there."