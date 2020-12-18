Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish Championship clubs will receive £500,000 each from the Scottish government's grant distribution for football.

League 1 clubs will get £150,000 each and each League 2 club will each receive £100,000.

The Scottish government announced a £55m funding package for spectator sport earlier this month, with £40m earmarked for football.

Half of that is in the form of grants for men's non-top flight clubs.

Premiership teams can apply for low interest loans, with the government having set aside £20m for that purpose.