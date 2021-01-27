Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0RotherhamRotherham United1

Middlesbrough v Rotherham United

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 29Spence
  • 15Wood
  • 17McNair
  • 27Bola
  • 16Howson
  • 5Morsy
  • 22Saville
  • 19Roberts
  • 9Assombalonga
  • 18Watmore

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 4Hall
  • 8Wing
  • 10Akpom
  • 11Fletcher
  • 13Archer
  • 33Coulson
  • 34Hackney

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 27Blackman
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 21MacDonald
  • 4MacDonald
  • 22Olosunde
  • 16Lindsay
  • 8Wiles
  • 19Harding
  • 24Smith
  • 25Crooks

Substitutes

  • 1Johansson
  • 5Thompson
  • 9Hirst
  • 10Ladapo
  • 15Robertson
  • 18Clarke
  • 23Tilt
  • 30Giles
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Wood (Middlesbrough).

  2. Post update

    Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Bola with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wes Harding (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marc Bola (Middlesbrough).

  9. Post update

    Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Crooks.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham United 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham United 1.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Marcus Bettinelli.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wes Harding.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Djed Spence (Middlesbrough).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham United 1. Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Crooks.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrick Roberts.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Marc Bola.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich25165435211453
2Swansea25138429131647
3Watford26138530181247
4Brentford24129337211645
5Reading2513573728944
6Bournemouth25119538211742
7Middlesbrough2611693022839
8Bristol City25123102727039
9Stoke2691073128337
10Barnsley26114112832-437
11Blackburn25106940281236
12Preston26113123133-236
13Luton2596102127-633
14Huddersfield2694132937-831
15Millwall2561272124-330
16Cardiff2585123029129
17QPR2569102331-827
18Coventry2569102234-1227
19Birmingham2568111830-1226
20Nottm Forest2567122029-925
21Derby2567121625-925
22Rotherham2365122432-823
23Sheff Wed2468101523-820
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories