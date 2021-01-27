Middlesbrough v Rotherham United

Foul by Nathan Wood (Middlesbrough).
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Bettinelli
- 29Spence
- 15Wood
- 17McNair
- 27Bola
- 16Howson
- 5Morsy
- 22Saville
- 19Roberts
- 9Assombalonga
- 18Watmore
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 4Hall
- 8Wing
- 10Akpom
- 11Fletcher
- 13Archer
- 33Coulson
- 34Hackney
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 27Blackman
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6Wood
- 21MacDonald
- 4MacDonald
- 22Olosunde
- 16Lindsay
- 8Wiles
- 19Harding
- 24Smith
- 25Crooks
Substitutes
- 1Johansson
- 5Thompson
- 9Hirst
- 10Ladapo
- 15Robertson
- 18Clarke
- 23Tilt
- 30Giles
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Bola with a cross.
Attempt saved. Wes Harding (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Marc Bola (Middlesbrough).
Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Crooks.
Second Half
Second Half begins Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham United 1.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Marcus Bettinelli.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wes Harding.
Hand ball by Djed Spence (Middlesbrough).
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham United 1. Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Crooks.
Hand ball by Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrick Roberts.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Marc Bola.
Match report to follow.