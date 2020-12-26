Championship
WatfordWatford19:45NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20134329181143
2Bournemouth20108235161938
3Swansea20106423121136
4Brentford2098331181335
5Watford209742315834
6Middlesbrough209652415933
7Stoke209652520533
8Reading2010373026433
9Bristol City209382021-130
10Cardiff208572620629
11Blackburn2084834241028
12Huddersfield208482427-328
13Barnsley208482326-328
14Luton207671721-427
15Preston2082102730-326
16Millwall2051051718-125
17Birmingham205781723-622
18Coventry205782028-822
19QPR204881927-820
20Nottm Forest2045111425-1117
21Rotherham1944111827-916
22Derby193791022-1216
23Sheff Wed2046101121-1012
24Wycombe2026121229-1712
View full Championship table

Top Stories