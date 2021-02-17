Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley

DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Balcombe
- 2Halliday
- 5Wright
- 21Butler
- 3James
- 8Robertson
- 15Bostock
- 11Taylor
- 17Richards
- 22Simoes Inacio
- 7Bogle
Substitutes
- 6Gomes
- 10Lokilo
- 13Jones
- 16Amos
- 20Sims
- 24John
- 27Greaves
Accrington
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Baxter
- 2Nottingham
- 16Barclay
- 3Hughes
- 4Burgess
- 6Butcher
- 28Conneely
- 36Phillips
- 32Charles
- 19Bishop
- 7Smyth
Substitutes
- 8Russell
- 12Maguire
- 14Uwakwe
- 18Rodgers
- 20Scully
- 37Morgan
- 40Savin
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match report to follow.