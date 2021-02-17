League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: The Keepmoat Stadium, England

Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Balcombe
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Wright
  • 21Butler
  • 3James
  • 8Robertson
  • 15Bostock
  • 11Taylor
  • 17Richards
  • 22Simoes Inacio
  • 7Bogle

Substitutes

  • 6Gomes
  • 10Lokilo
  • 13Jones
  • 16Amos
  • 20Sims
  • 24John
  • 27Greaves

Accrington

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Baxter
  • 2Nottingham
  • 16Barclay
  • 3Hughes
  • 4Burgess
  • 6Butcher
  • 28Conneely
  • 36Phillips
  • 32Charles
  • 19Bishop
  • 7Smyth

Substitutes

  • 8Russell
  • 12Maguire
  • 14Uwakwe
  • 18Rodgers
  • 20Scully
  • 37Morgan
  • 40Savin
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City27165640221853
2Hull29164943241952
3Peterborough27164743251852
4Portsmouth27146745261948
5Doncaster25153743301348
6Sunderland271111539241544
7Oxford Utd2613494334943
8Charlton2812794338543
9Accrington25126737271042
10Plymouth2811893943-441
11Ipswich26124103027340
12Crewe28117103635140
13MK Dons28108103833538
14Blackpool25114102926337
15Gillingham28114133640-437
16Fleetwood2898113225735
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Bristol Rovers2776142744-1727
19Rochdale2868144155-1426
20Wimbledon2667132947-1825
21Northampton2867152043-2325
22Swindon2873183253-2124
23Wigan2866162851-2324
24Burton2657143251-1922
View full League One table

