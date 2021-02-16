League One
GillinghamGillingham18:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 25Cundy
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 20Slattery
  • 8Dempsey
  • 21O'Connor
  • 11Lee
  • 19Oliver
  • 15Akinde

Substitutes

  • 4O'Keefe
  • 6Morton
  • 10Graham
  • 12Bastien
  • 14McKenzie
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Johnson

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Pym
  • 6Kent
  • 4Thompson
  • 5Beevers
  • 23Ward
  • 8Taylor
  • 12Brown
  • 3Butler
  • 15Szmodics
  • 7Eisa
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 10Dembélé
  • 13Gyollai
  • 16Burrows
  • 18Blake-Tracy
  • 19Kanu
  • 22Hamilton
  • 24Mason
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City27165640221853
2Hull28154941241749
3Peterborough26154740241649
4Portsmouth26146644232148
5Doncaster25153743301348
6Sunderland271111539241544
7Oxford Utd2613494334943
8Charlton2812794338543
9Accrington25126737271042
10Plymouth2811893943-441
11Crewe28117103635140
12Ipswich25123103027339
13MK Dons28108103833538
14Gillingham27114123537-237
15Fleetwood2898113225735
16Blackpool24104102826234
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Rochdale2768134154-1326
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Bristol Rovers2666142443-1924
21Swindon2873183253-2124
22Wigan2766152849-2124
23Northampton2766152043-2324
24Burton2657143251-1922
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC