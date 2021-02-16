Gillingham v Peterborough United

GillinghamGillingham18:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 25Cundy
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 20Slattery
- 8Dempsey
- 21O'Connor
- 11Lee
- 19Oliver
- 15Akinde
Substitutes
- 4O'Keefe
- 6Morton
- 10Graham
- 12Bastien
- 14McKenzie
- 16MacDonald
- 17Johnson
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Pym
- 6Kent
- 4Thompson
- 5Beevers
- 23Ward
- 8Taylor
- 12Brown
- 3Butler
- 15Szmodics
- 7Eisa
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 10Dembélé
- 13Gyollai
- 16Burrows
- 18Blake-Tracy
- 19Kanu
- 22Hamilton
- 24Mason
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match report to follow.