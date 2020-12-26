League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0MansfieldMansfield Town1

Scunthorpe United v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 33Howard
  • 2Clarke
  • 6Onariase
  • 4Bedeau
  • 38O'Malley
  • 8Gilliead
  • 22Beestin
  • 20Spence
  • 11Eisa
  • 45McAtee
  • 19Jarvis

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 9Loft
  • 14Green
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 25Rowe
  • 26Cordner
  • 34Taylor

Mansfield

  • 1Stech
  • 12Gordon
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Benning
  • 8O Clarke
  • 32Lapslie
  • 10Maris
  • 7Charsley
  • 19Reid
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 4Menayese
  • 11Cook
  • 14Perch
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 27Sinclair
  • 31Stone
Referee:
Graham Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emmanuel Onariase (Scunthorpe United) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abo Eisa with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Scunthorpe United 0, Mansfield Town 1. George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kellan Gordon with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town).

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ollie Clarke with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town).

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20116326151139
2Newport19114430201037
3Carlisle19112627171035
4Cheltenham1910362920933
5Morecambe199462429-531
6Exeter1986539261330
7Salford1886425141130
8Walsall197932624230
9Cambridge1985629171229
10Leyton Orient208482824428
11Colchester207762728-128
12Crawley197663026427
13Tranmere188372223-127
14Oldham198293235-326
15Bolton197482229-725
16Port Vale197392927224
17Harrogate196491923-422
18Mansfield2031162025-520
19Bradford195591925-620
20Scunthorpe1962111726-920
21Grimsby1954101732-1519
22Barrow193792630-416
23Southend1944111231-1916
24Stevenage172781120-913
View full League Two table

Top Stories