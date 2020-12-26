League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Brunton Park

Carlisle United v Bolton Wanderers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport19114430201037
2Forest Green20107325151037
3Carlisle19112627171035
4Cheltenham1910362920933
5Exeter1987439251431
6Morecambe199462429-531
7Salford1886425141130
8Walsall197932624230
9Cambridge1985629171229
10Leyton Orient208482824428
11Colchester207762728-128
12Crawley197663026427
13Tranmere188372223-127
14Oldham198293235-326
15Bolton197482229-725
16Port Vale197392927224
17Harrogate196491923-422
18Scunthorpe1963101725-821
19Bradford195591925-620
20Grimsby1954101732-1519
21Mansfield2021261925-618
22Barrow193792630-416
23Southend1944111231-1916
24Stevenage172781120-913
View full League Two table

