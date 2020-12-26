League Two
SouthendSouthend United2ColchesterColchester United0

Southend United v Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Bwomono
  • 48White
  • 5Hobson
  • 42HartBooked at 17mins
  • 11Egbri
  • 8Dieng
  • 24Demetriou
  • 28Taylor
  • 20Nathaniel-George
  • 9Akinola

Substitutes

  • 13Seaden
  • 14Howard
  • 16Phillips
  • 17Sterling
  • 18Acquah
  • 23Halford
  • 32Walsh

Colchester

  • 1Gerken
  • 18Eastman
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 5Smith
  • 21Clampin
  • 14Chilvers
  • 24Stevenson
  • 23Poku
  • 39Folivi
  • 7Senior
  • 10Brown

Substitutes

  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 4Lapslie
  • 26Gambin
  • 29George
  • 34Tovide
  • 36Sayer
  • 37Bohui
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashley Nathaniel-George (Southend United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shaun Hobson (Southend United) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Demetriou with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Omar Sowunmi.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Simeon Akinola (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Omar Sowunmi (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Timothee Dieng (Southend United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Courtney Senior (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Southend United. Shaun Hobson tries a through ball, but Simeon Akinola is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Michael Folivi (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by John White (Southend United).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Southend United 2, Colchester United 0. Timothee Dieng (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Taylor.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Folivi (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kwame Poku with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Sam Hart.

  16. Booking

    Sam Hart (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sam Hart (Southend United).

  18. Post update

    Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Clampin (Colchester United).

  20. Post update

    Elvis Bwomono (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport19114430201037
2Forest Green20107326161037
3Carlisle19112627171035
4Cheltenham1910362920933
5Exeter1987440261431
6Morecambe199462429-531
7Salford1886425141130
8Leyton Orient209382924530
9Walsall197932624230
10Cambridge1984729181128
11Colchester207762729-228
12Crawley197663026427
13Tranmere188372223-127
14Oldham198293235-326
15Bolton197482229-725
16Port Vale197392927224
17Harrogate196491923-422
18Mansfield2031162126-520
19Bradford195591925-620
20Scunthorpe1962111827-920
21Grimsby1954101732-1519
22Barrow193792630-416
23Southend1944111331-1816
24Stevenage172781120-913
