Southend United v Colchester United

Attempt saved. Ashley Nathaniel-George (Southend United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved.
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 2Bwomono
- 48White
- 5Hobson
- 42HartBooked at 17mins
- 11Egbri
- 8Dieng
- 24Demetriou
- 28Taylor
- 20Nathaniel-George
- 9Akinola
Substitutes
- 13Seaden
- 14Howard
- 16Phillips
- 17Sterling
- 18Acquah
- 23Halford
- 32Walsh
Colchester
- 1Gerken
- 18Eastman
- 6Sowunmi
- 5Smith
- 21Clampin
- 14Chilvers
- 24Stevenson
- 23Poku
- 39Folivi
- 7Senior
- 10Brown
Substitutes
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 4Lapslie
- 26Gambin
- 29George
- 34Tovide
- 36Sayer
- 37Bohui
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt missed. Shaun Hobson (Southend United) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Demetriou with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Omar Sowunmi.
Attempt blocked. Simeon Akinola (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Omar Sowunmi (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Southend United).
Attempt blocked. Courtney Senior (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Offside, Southend United. Shaun Hobson tries a through ball, but Simeon Akinola is caught offside.
Michael Folivi (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John White (Southend United).
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 2, Colchester United 0. Timothee Dieng (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Taylor.
Attempt missed. Michael Folivi (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kwame Poku with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Sam Hart.
Booking
Sam Hart (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Hart (Southend United).
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Clampin (Colchester United).
Post update
Elvis Bwomono (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match report to follow.