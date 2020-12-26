Exeter City v Forest Green Rovers

Randell Williams (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 23Maxted
- 26SweeneySubstituted forCapriceat 24'minutes
- 34Hartridge
- 15Parkes
- 3Sparkes
- 11Williams
- 8Taylor
- 10Collins
- 14Randall
- 12Bowman
- 17Jay
Substitutes
- 1Ward
- 2Caprice
- 4Atangana
- 6McArdle
- 7Law
- 9Seymour
- 18Fisher
Forest Green
- 1McGee
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 5Stokes
- 3Bernard
- 25Richardson
- 4Sweeney
- 8Adams
- 11Cadden
- 17Bailey
- 10Collins
- 14Matt
Substitutes
- 7Winchester
- 9Stevens
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 18Young
- 20Whitehouse
- 21Wagstaff
- 24Thomas
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Dan Sweeney (Forest Green Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Randell Williams.
Substitution, Exeter City. Jake Caprice replaces Pierce Sweeney because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Richardson.
Attempt saved. Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Cadden with a cross.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Randell Williams.
Matt Jay (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).
Foul by Jack Sparkes (Exeter City).
Jayden Richardson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Bowman (Exeter City).
Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Exeter City 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicky Cadden following a corner.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Jack Sparkes.
Attempt missed. Alex Hartridge (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Archie Collins with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Luke McGee.
Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Archie Collins.
Attempt missed. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Odin Bailey.
Joel Randall (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
