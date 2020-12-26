League Two
ExeterExeter City0Forest GreenForest Green Rovers1

Exeter City v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 23Maxted
  • 26SweeneySubstituted forCapriceat 24'minutes
  • 34Hartridge
  • 15Parkes
  • 3Sparkes
  • 11Williams
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 14Randall
  • 12Bowman
  • 17Jay

Substitutes

  • 1Ward
  • 2Caprice
  • 4Atangana
  • 6McArdle
  • 7Law
  • 9Seymour
  • 18Fisher

Forest Green

  • 1McGee
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 5Stokes
  • 3Bernard
  • 25Richardson
  • 4Sweeney
  • 8Adams
  • 11Cadden
  • 17Bailey
  • 10Collins
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 7Winchester
  • 9Stevens
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 18Young
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 24Thomas
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Randell Williams (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Dan Sweeney (Forest Green Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Randell Williams.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Exeter City. Jake Caprice replaces Pierce Sweeney because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayden Richardson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Cadden with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Randell Williams.

  8. Post update

    Matt Jay (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jack Sparkes (Exeter City).

  11. Post update

    Jayden Richardson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Bowman (Exeter City).

  13. Post update

    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicky Cadden following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Jack Sparkes.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Hartridge (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Archie Collins with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Luke McGee.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Archie Collins.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Odin Bailey.

  20. Post update

    Joel Randall (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20116326151139
2Newport19114430201037
3Carlisle19112627171035
4Cheltenham1910362920933
5Morecambe199462429-531
6Exeter1986539261330
7Salford1886425141130
8Leyton Orient209382924530
9Walsall197932624230
10Cambridge1984729181128
11Colchester207762729-228
12Crawley197663026427
13Tranmere188372223-127
14Oldham198293235-326
15Bolton197482229-725
16Port Vale197392927224
17Harrogate196491923-422
18Mansfield2031162125-420
19Bradford195591925-620
20Scunthorpe1962111727-1020
21Grimsby1954101732-1519
22Barrow193792630-416
23Southend1944111331-1816
24Stevenage172781120-913
