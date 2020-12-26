Cambridge United v Leyton Orient

Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 25Burton
- 2Knoyle
- 6Darling
- 5Taylor
- 3Iredale
- 7HannantBooked at 33mins
- 19May
- 4Digby
- 14Hoolahan
- 10Mullin
- 20Ironside
Substitutes
- 1Mitov
- 11Dunk
- 16Cundy
- 17Davies
- 18El Mizouni
- 26Knibbs
- 27Worman
Leyton Orient
- 22Vigouroux
- 2Ling
- 6Coulson
- 5Happe
- 3Widdowson
- 8Clay
- 4Cissé
- 7McAnuff
- 9Wilkinson
- 39Johnson
- 16Brophy
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 11Dayton
- 17Dennis
- 18Akinola
- 19Angol
- 20Sotiriou
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Ironside.
Post update
Foul by Joe Widdowson (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Paul Digby (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Digby with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack Iredale (Cambridge United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Ling.
Post update
Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam May (Cambridge United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Iredale.
Post update
Foul by Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report to follow.