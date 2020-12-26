League Two
CambridgeCambridge United0Leyton OrientLeyton Orient1

Cambridge United v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6Darling
  • 5Taylor
  • 3Iredale
  • 7HannantBooked at 33mins
  • 19May
  • 4Digby
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 10Mullin
  • 20Ironside

Substitutes

  • 1Mitov
  • 11Dunk
  • 16Cundy
  • 17Davies
  • 18El Mizouni
  • 26Knibbs
  • 27Worman

Leyton Orient

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 6Coulson
  • 5Happe
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8Clay
  • 4Cissé
  • 7McAnuff
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 39Johnson
  • 16Brophy

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 11Dayton
  • 17Dennis
  • 18Akinola
  • 19Angol
  • 20Sotiriou
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Ironside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joe Widdowson (Leyton Orient).

  5. Post update

    Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).

  7. Post update

    Paul Digby (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Booking

    Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Digby with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient).

  12. Post update

    Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jack Iredale (Cambridge United).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Ling.

  16. Post update

    Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Adam May (Cambridge United).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Iredale.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient).

  20. Post update

    Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport19114430201037
2Forest Green20107326161037
3Carlisle19112627171035
4Cheltenham1910362920933
5Exeter1987440261431
6Morecambe199462429-531
7Salford1886425141130
8Leyton Orient209382924530
9Walsall197932624230
10Cambridge1984729181128
11Colchester207762729-228
12Crawley197663026427
13Tranmere188372223-127
14Oldham198293235-326
15Bolton197482229-725
16Port Vale197392927224
17Harrogate196491923-422
18Mansfield2031162125-420
19Bradford195591925-620
20Scunthorpe1962111727-1020
21Grimsby1954101732-1519
22Barrow193792630-416
23Southend1944111331-1816
24Stevenage172781120-913
