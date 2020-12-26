Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 14:30 GMT

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport