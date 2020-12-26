Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Follow live coverage from 14:30 GMT
Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|19
|17
|2
|0
|53
|5
|48
|53
|2
|Celtic
|16
|11
|4
|1
|39
|14
|25
|37
|3
|Hibernian
|19
|10
|6
|3
|30
|17
|13
|36
|4
|Aberdeen
|18
|10
|5
|3
|25
|17
|8
|35
|5
|Dundee Utd
|19
|6
|6
|7
|16
|23
|-7
|24
|6
|Livingston
|18
|6
|3
|9
|20
|25
|-5
|21
|7
|St Mirren
|16
|5
|3
|8
|12
|19
|-7
|18
|8
|Kilmarnock
|18
|5
|2
|11
|18
|23
|-5
|17
|9
|St Johnstone
|19
|4
|5
|10
|17
|28
|-11
|17
|10
|Motherwell
|17
|4
|4
|9
|16
|25
|-9
|16
|11
|Hamilton
|18
|4
|2
|12
|18
|42
|-24
|14
|12
|Ross County
|19
|3
|4
|12
|10
|36
|-26
|13
