Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City12:30Man UtdManchester United
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Sheffield United
Manchester United have won all six of their away league games this season despite conceding first every time

TEAM NEWS

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is available despite being substituted at Tottenham because of a hip issue.

Defender Caglar Soyuncu is nearing a return from a groin problem but is more likely to feature in Monday's game against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United will monitor Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw, both of whom were substituted against Leeds because of fitness concerns.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also hurt in that game and will be assessed.

United can equal the top-flight record by claiming an 11th consecutive away win
The record was set by Chelsea in 2008 and matched by Manchester City in 2017

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester's only win in their 14 Premier League home games against Manchester United was by 5-3 in September 2014 (D4, L9).
  • United are unbeaten in the past 11 top-flight meetings (W8, D3).
  • Leicester have lost 19 Premier League matches versus Manchester United, more than against any other side.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have lost five of their six Premier League games on Boxing Day since being promoted in 2014, with their only victory coming against Manchester City in 2018.
  • The Foxes have already suffered four home league defeats in 2020-21, equalling their final total for last season.
  • Jamie Vardy has scored 43 Premier League goals since Brendan Rodgers' first match as Leicester manager in March 2019, more than any other player during this period.
  • Vardy has failed to score in all six of his appearances for Leicester on Boxing Day.

Manchester United

  • The Reds have won six consecutive top-flight away games despite conceding first in each fixture - prior to this run, no Premier League side had come from behind to win more than three consecutive away matches.
  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have scored at least two goals in each of their last 10 away league matches, three short of the top-flight record.
  • United's total of 18 points away from home this season is a joint high with Leicester, who have played a game more on the road.
  • They have won 21 Premier League matches on Boxing Day, more than any other side, with their only defeats on that date coming against Middlesbrough in 2002 and Stoke in 2015.
  • Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in half of Manchester United's Premier League goals since his debut in February, scoring 17 goals and assisting 12.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1494136191731
2Leicester149052617927
3Man Utd138232821726
4Everton148242519626
5Chelsea1474329141525
6Tottenham1474325141125
7Southampton147342519624
8Man City136521912723
9Aston Villa1271424131122
10West Ham146352119221
11Wolves146261419-520
12Newcastle135351722-518
13Crystal Palace145361925-618
14Leeds145272430-617
15Arsenal144281218-614
16Burnley13346819-1113
17Brighton142661622-612
18Fulham142481323-1010
19West Brom141491029-197
20Sheff Utd140212825-172
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC