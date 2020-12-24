Manchester City v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won their last 11 Premier League home games against Newcastle

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made seven changes for the win at Arsenal and is set to recall key players such as Raheem Sterling and Ederson.

Defender Eric Garcia is again expected to miss out through injury.

Newcastle remain without winger Allan Saint-Maximin and captain Jamaal Lascelles as both continue to suffer the after-effects of Covid-19.

The Magpies will monitor Federico Fernandez, who missed the midweek defeat at Brentford through fatigue.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won their past 11 Premier League home games against Newcastle United, a club record run against any top-flight opponent. It is also Newcastle's longest sequence of league defeats against one team.

Newcastle's most recent away league victory in this fixture came 20 years ago, in September 2000.

City can match the Premier League record of scoring in 24 consecutive matches against one club. They have scored 61 goals in 23 games against the Magpies.

Manchester City

Manchester City's total of 23 points from 13 games remains the worst start to a top-flight season of Pep Guardiola's coaching career. He has always previously had at least 25 points after 12 games.

City have scored 19 goals in 13 league fixtures at a ratio of 1.46 per game, their worst since 2007-08. It is also the lowest goals-to-games return of Guardiola's managerial career.

However, no Premier League side have conceded fewer goals than City's 12.

City could lose on Boxing Day in successive seasons for the first time since 2005.

This will be the club' 900th Premier League match.

Gabriel Jesus's goal against Arsenal in the League Cup on Tuesday was his first in 609 minutes in all competitions.

Kevin de Bruyne has yet to score a top-flight goal from open play this season, though he has converted two penalties.

However, De Bruyne has registered 15 Premier League assists in 2020 - at least three more than anyone else. He is three short of his record in a calendar year, last set in 2017.

Sergio Aguero has scored 15 Premier League goals against Newcastle, a competition record for the player of one team against the same opponent.

Newcastle United