Fulham v Southampton

Fulham boss Scott Parker has tested negative for Covid-19, but is self-isolating after a member of his household tested positive

TEAM NEWS

Fulham head coach Scott Parker is self-isolating so his assistants Stuart Gray and Matt Wells will take charge.

On-loan midfielder Mario Lemina is also absent as he is ineligible against his parent club, while Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete are doubts.

Defender Joachim Andersen is available after Fulham successfully appealed against last week's sending off.

Southampton will monitor injury doubts Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Redmond and Jannik Vestergaard.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu is suspended so summer signing Ibrahima Diallo could make his first Premier League start.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have lost just one of the seven Premier League meetings with Southampton at Craven Cottage, winning four and drawing twice.

Southampton have won three of the past four league encounters, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

Saints have claimed just three victories in 30 away league games against Fulham, drawing 11 matches and losing 16.

Fulham

Fulham are on a run of three successive league draws, as many as in their previous 34 top-flight games.

Their solitary home win in the past seven matches came against fellow promoted side West Bromwich Albion.

They are unbeaten when taking the lead this season, winning two and drawing three of five matches.

Fulham's last Premier League victory on Boxing Day was a 2-1 win at Norwich in 2013, with current boss Scott Parker scoring their winner.

The Cottagers have conceded a league-high seven goals in the opening 15 minutes of games.

They have had five penalties awarded against them in the top flight this season, a joint high.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is without a goal in 10 Premier League appearances. It's his longest goalless run in English league football.

Southampton