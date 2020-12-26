Homepage
SAT 26 Dec 2020
Scottish Cup
Camelon Juniors
Camelon Juniors
15:00
Brora Rangers
Brora Rangers
Venue:
Carmuirs Park
Camelon Juniors v Brora Rangers
Last updated on
22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
.
From the section
Scottish Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 26th December 2020
Albion
Albion Rovers
15:00
Buckie Thistle
Buckie Thistle
Berwick
Berwick Rangers
15:00
Stirling
Stirling Albion
Bonnyrigg Rose
Bonnyrigg Rose
15:00
Bo'ness United
Bo'ness United
Brechin
Brechin City
15:00
Linlithgow Rose
Linlithgow Rose
Camelon Juniors
Camelon Juniors
15:00
Brora Rangers
Brora Rangers
Cowdenbeath
Cowdenbeath
15:00
Wick Academy
Wick Academy
Edinburgh City
Edinburgh City
15:00
Caledonian Braves
Caledonian Braves
Elgin
Elgin City
15:00
Civil Service Strollers
Civil Service Strollers
Gala Fairydean
Gala Fairydean
15:00
Annan Athletic
Annan Athletic
Haddington Athletic
Haddington Athletic
15:00
Formartine United
Formartine United
Huntly
Huntly
15:00
Cumbernauld Colts
Cumbernauld Colts
Keith
Keith
15:00
Hill Of Beath Hawthorn
Hill Of Beath Hawthorn
View all
19 Scottish Cup scores
