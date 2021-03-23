National League
BromleyBromley19:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: Hayes Lane

Bromley v Sutton United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United27176446232357
2Hartlepool30158739271253
3Torquay28156748291951
4Stockport28138740241647
5Wrexham29138840291147
6Notts County26136734211345
7Bromley28128846351144
8Halifax28127943331043
9Eastleigh28111073628843
10Boreham Wood3091383632440
11Chesterfield261231138281039
12Maidenhead United2511684036439
13Aldershot27115114140138
14Yeovil30115144347-438
15Altrincham31108133439-538
16Dag & Red28107112835-737
17Solihull Moors2695122832-432
18Woking2787123031-131
19Wealdstone2785143456-2229
20Weymouth2876153142-1127
21King's Lynn2766153354-2124
22Barnet2734202165-4413
23Dover1531111235-2310
