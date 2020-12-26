Dover Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge

DoverDover Athletic17:20Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|14
|10
|2
|2
|27
|11
|16
|32
|2
|Sutton United
|13
|8
|2
|3
|23
|14
|9
|26
|3
|Notts County
|13
|7
|2
|4
|19
|12
|7
|23
|4
|Bromley
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|17
|6
|22
|5
|Hartlepool
|14
|6
|3
|5
|19
|17
|2
|21
|6
|Altrincham
|14
|6
|3
|5
|13
|13
|0
|21
|7
|Wealdstone
|14
|6
|3
|5
|22
|26
|-4
|21
|8
|Woking
|13
|6
|2
|5
|20
|14
|6
|20
|9
|Wrexham
|13
|6
|2
|5
|17
|14
|3
|20
|10
|Maidenhead United
|13
|6
|2
|5
|17
|21
|-4
|20
|11
|Halifax
|14
|5
|4
|5
|23
|15
|8
|19
|12
|Solihull Moors
|11
|6
|1
|4
|16
|11
|5
|19
|13
|Stockport
|11
|6
|1
|4
|17
|13
|4
|19
|14
|Boreham Wood
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|10
|3
|18
|15
|Eastleigh
|10
|5
|2
|3
|20
|14
|6
|17
|16
|Chesterfield
|13
|5
|1
|7
|24
|18
|6
|16
|17
|Aldershot
|13
|4
|3
|6
|18
|19
|-1
|15
|18
|Dag & Red
|13
|4
|3
|6
|10
|14
|-4
|15
|19
|King's Lynn
|13
|4
|2
|7
|17
|30
|-13
|14
|20
|Barnet
|13
|2
|3
|8
|11
|32
|-21
|9
|21
|Yeovil
|11
|1
|5
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|8
|22
|Weymouth
|12
|2
|1
|9
|13
|23
|-10
|7
|23
|Dover
|9
|2
|0
|7
|6
|24
|-18
|6