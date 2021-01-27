Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton18:30Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Inverness CT

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts13100339172230
2Dunfermline125612013721
3Dundee125522321220
4Raith Rovers115332417718
5Morton124441115-416
6Ayr123541616014
7Queen of Sth134271930-1114
8Inverness CT93331512312
9Alloa122281228-168
10Arbroath12147818-107
