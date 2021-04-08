Dumbarton v East Fife

Match ends, Dumbarton 2, East Fife 1.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ramsbottom
- 12Wardrop
- 2McGeeverBooked at 47mins
- 5Neill
- 3Quitongo
- 4LanganSubstituted forOmarat 42'minutes
- 8Forbes
- 16WedderburnSubstituted forCarswellat 87'minutes
- 9WallaceSubstituted forCrossanat 87'minutes
- 11FrizzellBooked at 58mins
- 10JonesSubstituted forWilsonat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Carswell
- 7Omar
- 14Wilson
- 15Duthie
- 17Brindley
- 18McAllister
- 21Barclay
- 24Crossan
East Fife
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Hart
- 2Dunsmore
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 19FentonSubstituted forWatsonat 71'minutes
- 14WattSubstituted forSwansonat 71'minutes
- 20McKinnon
- 11Agnew
- 18NewtonSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
- 15BrownSubstituted forWallaceat 61'minutes
- 17SpenceSubstituted forDenholmat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adams
- 4Murdoch
- 6Watson
- 7Denholm
- 8Steele
- 9Wallace
- 10Smith
- 12Swanson
- 16Davidson
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 2, East Fife 1.
Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, East Fife 1. Ross Dunlop (East Fife) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Agnew with a cross following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Stuart Carswell replaces Nat Wedderburn.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. PJ Crossan replaces James Wallace.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Jamie Wilson replaces Rob Jones.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Daniel Swanson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Daniel Swanson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Dumbarton).