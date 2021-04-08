Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton2East FifeEast Fife1

Dumbarton v East Fife



Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 12Wardrop
  • 2McGeeverBooked at 47mins
  • 5Neill
  • 3Quitongo
  • 4LanganSubstituted forOmarat 42'minutes
  • 8Forbes
  • 16WedderburnSubstituted forCarswellat 87'minutes
  • 9WallaceSubstituted forCrossanat 87'minutes
  • 11FrizzellBooked at 58mins
  • 10JonesSubstituted forWilsonat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Carswell
  • 7Omar
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Duthie
  • 17Brindley
  • 18McAllister
  • 21Barclay
  • 24Crossan

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Hart
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 19FentonSubstituted forWatsonat 71'minutes
  • 14WattSubstituted forSwansonat 71'minutes
  • 20McKinnon
  • 11Agnew
  • 18NewtonSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
  • 15BrownSubstituted forWallaceat 61'minutes
  • 17SpenceSubstituted forDenholmat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Adams
  • 4Murdoch
  • 6Watson
  • 7Denholm
  • 8Steele
  • 9Wallace
  • 10Smith
  • 12Swanson
  • 16Davidson
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dumbarton 2, East Fife 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dumbarton 2, East Fife 1.

  3. Post update

    Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).

  5. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Dumbarton 2, East Fife 1. Ross Dunlop (East Fife) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Agnew with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Stuart Carswell replaces Nat Wedderburn.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. PJ Crossan replaces James Wallace.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Jamie Wilson replaces Rob Jones.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Daniel Swanson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Dumbarton).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  15. Post update

    Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).

  17. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

  18. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

  19. Post update

    Daniel Swanson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Dumbarton).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk1584324111328
2Cove Rangers157441911825
3Montrose156542419523
4Airdrieonians157172219322
5Partick Thistle145631813521
6East Fife156361921-221
7Peterhead156271316-320
8Clyde145271826-817
9Dumbarton15447815-716
10Forfar15258923-1411
View full Scottish League One table

