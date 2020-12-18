Last updated on .From the section European Football

Despite Youssoufa Moukoko's goal, Dortmund suffered their fifth league defeat of the season

Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga as his side lost 2-1 to Union Berlin.

The striker, aged 16 years and 28 days, equalised on the hour mark.

It beat the previous record set by Florian Wirtz, who scored for Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich aged 17 years and 34 days in May 2020.

Union's goals were both from set pieces with on-loan striker Liverpool Taiwo Awoniyi and Marvin Friedrich scoring.

Dortmund, who sacked Lucien Favre as manager on Sunday in the wake of the 5-1 thrashing by Stuttgart, are fourth in the league.

Moukoko, who was born in Cameroon, but plays for Germany's Under-20s, became the Bundesliga's youngest player earlier this season when he made his top-flight debut against Hertha Berlin on 22 November a day after turning 16.

He then became the youngest player to feature in a Champions League match as his side beat Zenit St Petersburg on 9 December.