Gabriel Heinze won the Premier League title with Manchester United in 2006-07

Major League Soccer side Atlanta United have appointed former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze as their new manager.

The 42-year-old Argentine, who also played for Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid, has agreed a two-year deal.

Heinze was in charge at Velez Sarsfield for two seasons before leaving at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

"This is a milestone moment in Atlanta United history," said Atlanta president Darren Eales.

"Gabriel is one of the top coaches in South American soccer and we are delighted that he chose Atlanta United."

Former Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Glass had been in interim charge of the club following the exit of Frank de Boer in July.

"I'm excited to be taking on this new challenge with Atlanta United," said Heinze.

"I believe that my football philosophy is aligned with the vision of the club and their structure and facilities are world-class."