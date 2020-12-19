Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen Baxter's side were scheduled to face Carrick Rangers on Friday evening

Stephen Baxter says four of his Crusaders players tested positive for Covid-19 which forced the postponement of Friday's Irish Premiership game against Carrick Rangers.

The club revealed on Thursday night that two players had tested positive but two more cases were found when the rest of the squad was tested.

Baxter told Radio Ulster's Sportsound of the two further Covid-19 cases.

"We had to get a full round of testing and discovered another two," he said.

"So unfortunately we've got four players who have tested positive on the back of the Portadown game last Saturday.

"We were in training on Wednesday evening preparing for the Carrick game and unfortunately it all fell apart on Thursday morning.

"These things happen and safety is the number one priority for our players, staff and everybody associated with the club."

Two players left feeling 'pretty rough'

Baxter added that two of the players who tested positive were left feeling "pretty rough" although they are expected to recover quickly.

"Both those two lads were in bed and not too well at all unfortunately. But we certainly expect them to bounce back fairly quickly. It's really flu-like symptoms, sore limbs etc."

Baxter and the majority of the squad now have to self-isolate until Christmas Day with the two players involved in the latter two positives out of commission until 27 December.

The Crusaders manager and his Carrick Rangers counterpart Niall Currie said they now both "fear" for the prospects of the Championship taking place this season with a ball yet to be kicked in the second-tier because of its non-elite status.

As it stands, Championship clubs will be involved in the opening round of the streamlined Irish Cup on 9 January - having not played this season.

Baxter believes the postponed round of Boxing Day fixtures should be moved to the 9 January date in order to give the Championship clubs a fair chance of getting preparation for their Irish Cup openers.

"I don't they (the Championship clubs) will be ready to jump into an Irish Cup game at that stage without any preparation," added the Crues boss.

"We should definitely move that round of Boxing Day fixtures into 9 January but it's very important that move is done quickly and those dates are firmed up."