Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luis Suarez scored in his first La Liga appearance against Elche, meaning he has now netted a goal against all 30 opponents he has played against in the competition

Atletico Madrid went three points clear at the top of the Spanish La Liga table with two games in hand following victory over Elche.

Ex-Liverpool and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez slotted in England international Kieran Trippier's cross in the 41st minute to put Atletico ahead.

Yannick Carrasco then set up Suarez for his second after the break, shortly before Lucas Boyle scored for Elche.

Substitute Diego Costa scored a penalty late on to make it 3-1 to Atletico.

Atletico had several chances in the first half - midfielder Marcos Llorente coming close following an excellent pass from Joao Felix.

Victory takes Atletico three points ahead of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, while Barcelona, who play Valencia at home later on Saturday, trail by nine points.

Suarez, making his 200th La Liga appearance, has now scored seven goals in nine league appearances for Atletico this season.