Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona2ValenciaValencia2

Lionel Messi equals Pele goalscoring record with 643rd goal for Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi's header was his 450th La Liga goal, on his 498th La Liga appearance for Barcelona

Lionel Messi equalled Brazil legend Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club by scoring for Barcelona in Saturday's draw against Valencia.

The Argentine, 33, achieved the feat with a diving header just before half-time, immediately after his penalty was saved by keeper Jaume Domenech.

Messi scored his first goal for Barca in 2005 against Albacete.

Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos between 1956 and 1974.

Sadly for Messi, his celebrations will likely be muted after Barcelona failed to beat their mid-table opponents.

The result leaves the 26-time champions fifth in La Liga, eight points behind Atletico Madrid, who earlier defeated Elche 3-1 to move to 29 points.

Fierce rivals and champions Real Madrid, five points ahead of Barca, play Eibar on Sunday.

This should have been Barcelona's third league win on the bounce, having led 2-1 in the second half and grown stronger as the match progressed.

They were given an almighty jolt in the 29th minute when defender Mouctar Diakhaby gave the visitors the lead when he headed in from a corner after being left unmarked.

Valencia had defended well up to that point and felt aggrieved that Barcelona were awarded a penalty just before half-time when Jose Gaya was judged to have pushed Antoine Griezmann over in the area.

After the referee Alejandro Hernandez confirmed the foul following a check of the pitchside monitor, Messi stepped up for what should been his historic moment. However, Domenech made a brilliant save only for the Argentine to then nod home at the far post seconds later.

Barcelona were on top for much of the second half and penetrated the last line of defence once more when Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo produced an outlandish scissor-kick which beat the reach of Domenech.

Ronald Koeman's men were desperate to kill the game off with another goal, but as they pressed they were caught by a Valencia counter-attack, which resulted in the deadly Maxi Gomez poking in at the far post.

The 24-year-old Uruguay striker has now been involved in at least one goal in six of his seven La Liga games against Barcelona.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho went close with an angled strike 12 minutes from time, but that was as close as Barca got to scoring again in the closing stages.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 4Araujo
  • 28MinguezaBooked at 56mins
  • 18AlbaBooked at 90mins
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutes
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 73'minutes
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forPjanicat 86'minutes
  • 14CoutinhoSubstituted forLengletat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 6Aleñá
  • 8Pjanic
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 21de Jong
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 36Tenas

Valencia

  • 1Doménech
  • 18Wass
  • 5Gabriel
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 14GayàBooked at 45mins
  • 30MusahSubstituted forBlancoat 42'minutesBooked at 45mins
  • 8Soler
  • 19Racic
  • 17CheryshevSubstituted forLeeat 90'minutes
  • 22Gómez
  • 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forVallejo Galvánat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Correia
  • 4Mangala
  • 11Sobrino
  • 20Lee
  • 21Vallejo Galván
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 25Rivero
  • 26Esquerdo
  • 27Koindredi
  • 31Molina
  • 37Blanco
  • 42Etxebarria
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home25
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 2, Valencia 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Valencia 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daniel Wass.

  4. Booking

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Booking

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sergiño Dest (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Lee Kang-In (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Lee Kang-In replaces Denis Cheryshev.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Carlos Soler.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Manu Vallejo replaces Gonçalo Guedes.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Miralem Pjanic replaces Pedri.

  16. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Page 1 of 6
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid129212451929
2Real Sociedad157622591627
3Real Madrid138232213926
4Villarreal146711812625
5Barcelona1363425141121
6Sevilla11614139419
7Granada125341520-518
8Cádiz135351117-618
9Ath Bilbao145271717017
10Celta Vigo134451720-316
11Real Betis135171524-916
12Valencia143652121015
13Eibar13364910-115
14Alavés133551114-314
15Elche123541014-414
16Getafe12345914-513
17Real Valladolid133461420-613
18Levante132651417-312
19Huesca141851222-1011
20Osasuna133281020-1011
View full Spanish La Liga table

