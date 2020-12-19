Italian Serie A
ParmaParma0JuventusJuventus4

Parma 0-4 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a header for Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has 12 goals and one assist in nine Serie A games this season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus maintained their unbeaten Serie A start with a comfortable victory over Parma.

Sweden's 20-year-old forward Dejan Kulusevski slotted in from Alex Sandro's pass to send Andrea Pirlo's side ahead after 23 minutes.

Ronaldo headed in three minutes later and fired in his 12th league goal of the season shortly after half-time.

Alvaro Morata headed in a late fourth from Federico Bernardeschi's cross.

Third-placed Juventus have drawn six of their 13 Serie A matches this season, but Saturday's win ensured they keep the pressure on leaders AC Milan, who are one point ahead and face Sassuolo on Sunday (14:00 GMT).

Juventus, winners of the past nine Italian titles, and Milan remain the only clubs with an unbeaten league record in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who had a penalty saved as Juventus drew with Atalanta on Wednesday, has scored 63 goals in 73 Serie A appearances.

The 35-year-old former Real Madrid forward is tied with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski for the most goals in Europe's top five leagues in 2020, after Lewandowski also reached 32 on Saturday.

Line-ups

Parma

  • 1Sepe
  • 2IacoponiSubstituted forBusiat 60'minutes
  • 24Osorio
  • 22Bruno Alves
  • 7Gagliolo
  • 23Azevedo Júnior
  • 19Sohm
  • 14KurticSubstituted forBrugmanat 85'minutes
  • 33KuckaSubstituted forCyprienat 60'minutes
  • 11CorneliusSubstituted forIngleseat 61'minutes
  • 27KouassiSubstituted forKaramohat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Balogh
  • 10Karamoh
  • 15Brugman
  • 17Dezi
  • 18Cyprien
  • 30Valenti
  • 31Ricci
  • 32Brunetta
  • 34Colombi
  • 37Camara
  • 42Busi
  • 45Inglese

Juventus

  • 77Buffon
  • 13DaniloBooked at 40mins
  • 19BonucciSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 76'minutes
  • 4de Ligt
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 14McKennieSubstituted forPortanovaat 76'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 8RamseySubstituted forBernardeschiat 68'minutes
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 9Morata
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forChiesaat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 22Chiesa
  • 25Rabiot
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 34Da Graca
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 39Portanova
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamParmaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home11
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Parma 0, Juventus 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Parma 0, Juventus 4.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).

  4. Post update

    Roberto Inglese (Parma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roberto Inglese (Parma) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Parma. Conceded by Álvaro Morata.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Parma. Conceded by Danilo.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Parma) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Parma 0, Juventus 4. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Parma. Gastón Brugman replaces Jasmin Kurtic.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Yordan Osorio.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manolo Portanova (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Federico Chiesa replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hernani.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Manolo Portanova (Juventus).

  18. Post update

    Jasmin Kurtic (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Manolo Portanova replaces Weston McKennie.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Leonardo Bonucci.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan1284027131428
2Inter Milan1283130151527
3Juventus1376028101827
4Roma1273227171024
5Napoli1280426121423
6Sassuolo126512213923
7Hellas Verona135531712520
8Atalanta115332217518
9Lazio125341820-218
10Sampdoria135262121017
11Udinese114251314-114
12Cagliari123451823-513
13Bologna124171824-613
14Benevento123361323-1012
15Parma132651223-1112
16Spezia122551725-811
17Fiorentina132561321-811
18Genoa121471224-127
19Torino121382030-106
20Crotone131391128-176
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC