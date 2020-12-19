Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Queen's Park maintained the pace at the top of Scottish League 2 with a 2-1 win at Annan Athletic.

Second-placed Elgin City got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at home to Stenhousemuir, who finished with 10 men.

Stirling Albion held on to win 3-2 at Edinburgh City.

Bottom club Brechin suffered a fifth straight league defeat as they were beaten 2-0 at Cowdenbeath, while Stranraer beat Albion Rovers 4-0.

Bob McHugh broke the deadlock for Queen's Park just before the hour, with Craig Slater adding a second. Substitute Russell Currie scored a consolation penalty in the last minute.

Kane Hester and Brian Cameron scored in the space of five minutes late in the first half for Elgin against Stenhousemuir. Josh Grigor was shown a straight red card in stoppage-time.

Stirling appeared to be cruising at Edinburgh City after Jack Leitch, Declan Byrne and Andrew Ryan had put them 3-0 up at half-time. But Robbie McIntyre and Liam Brown reduced the deficit and set up a tense finale.

Brechin fell behind to Cowdenbeath when Craig Barr headed in, with Iain Russell wrapping up the points early in the second half, as Cowdenbeath ended their own four-game losing run in the league.

Stranraer beat Albion Rovers at Stair Park, where all the goals came in the second half.

Ruari Paton broke the deadlock, with Thomas Orr soon doubling the lead. Darryl Duffy added a third on the hour, with Cameron Elliott scoring a late fourth.