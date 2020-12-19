Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lavery came close twice in the first half before scoring Linfield's second after the break

Two goals from Jimmy Callacher rounded off a second-half rally from Linfield to help them ease to a 4-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park.

After a quiet first 45 minutes, Andy Waterworth broke the deadlock on 66 minutes before Shayne Lavery doubled the lead with a superb finish.

Callacher, who had set up the opener, made sure of the win by heading in two corners from Kirk Millar.

The Swifts worked hard and were well in the match until Waterworth scored.

The result moves Linfield to within a point of Premiership leaders Larne, whose match against Portadown on Saturday was postponed.

Kris Lindsay's men remain second from bottom in the table, four points ahead of basement side Carrick Rangers.

