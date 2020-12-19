Hamilton took over as player-manager at Glenavon in 2011

Gary Hamilton has said he is questioning his future as Glenavon manager because of his frustration at refereeing decisions this season.

Glenavon's Conor McCloskey was sent off by referee Christopher Morrison after being booked twice for diving in his side's 2-1 win over Warrenpoint Town.

Hamilton, who has been vocal about referees' decisions in recent weeks, was despondent despite his side's win.

"I'm sick, sore and tired talking about major decisions in games," he said.

"It is starting to really frustrate me and, as much as I love the club and love the players, I'm actually genuinely starting to think 'is it because of me?'.

"Am I the right person for this football club because it just seems to be that it is happening every single week against us.

"If it is me then I would be safer moving on and doing something else. It has got to the stage now where I am really frustrated, even though we have won today and I love winning. It is happening every week and it is not the same referee every week."

McCloskey equalised for Glenavon against Warrenpoint

McCloskey's second yellow card in the Lurgan Blues' win at Milltown on Saturday came in the 90th minute, after he had earlier equalised for his side before Daniel Purkis hit a second-half winner.

Hamilton said he has a lot of respect for the match referee, but strongly disagreed with both bookings.

"You hear me coming out every week now and talking about penalties or major decisions in games," the former Glentoran and Portadown striker said.

"I've seen them back on the video and today we have had two stone-wall penalties that were turned down again, but the most disappointing thing is that for the second one Conor gets sent off and he will be suspended for a game.

"We have a Mid-Ulster Cup game on Tuesday night that will clear the suspension but he still shouldn't have to be missing the game because of a poor decision from a referee.

"I've had a word with the referee in a nice way and I respect him, but he has missed a big call. And it's not the big call that frustrates me, but it is that a player gets suspended over the head of it.

"For the first one it was a coming together, Conor didn't look for a penalty and he got booked. In the second one he got booked for a foul on him."