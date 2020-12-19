Last updated on .From the section Irish

Conor McCloskey scored for Glenavon before being sent-off against Warrenpoint

Ten-man Glenavon recovered from falling behind to an early goal to deservedly beat Warrenpoint Town 2-1 at Milltown.

Alan O'Sullivan fired Point into a fifth-minute lead with a well-taken goal.

However, Conor McCloskey levelled for the Lurgan Blues before Danny Purkis' second-half winner.

McCloskey's afternoon was spoiled when he was sent off for two bookable offences, both for diving.

The result moves Glenavon above Warrenpoint into sixth in the table, level on points with fifth-placed Cliftonville.

Hoping to bounce back after suffering a late defeat by Coleraine last time out, the home side got off to the perfect start when O'Sullivan picked up Fra McCaffrey's pass before lashing a right-footed drive into Jonathan Tuffey's left-hand corner for his fourth goal of the season.

While Glenavon responded strongly to that early setback, O'Sullivan spurned a chance to double Warrenpoint's advantage when he headed over from a corner with six minutes of the first half remaining.

Clinical finish

Glenavon started to find runners in behind the home side's defence and their endeavour was rewarded when Purkis wheeled away down the right before picking out McCloskey, who made no mistake with his close-range effort.

Having lost influential defender Gavin Peers to injury early in the second half, Warrenpoint were punished for switching off during a Glenavon free-kick as Purkis slipped past Steven Ball before thumping a right-footed shot beyond Coleman to turn the game on its head six minutes after the restart.

With a spring in their step, Glenavon looked to put the result beyond Point's reach. First, McCloskey produced a fine save from Coleman before Purkis failed to wrap up the points, poking the ball wide after having broken clear and eluded Daniel Wallace with a clever dummy.

Much to Gary Hamilton's delight, Glenavon were able to limit Warrenpoint at the other end but the visitors' afternoon was not without disappointment as McCloskey received his second yellow card for diving in the 90th-minute, tarnishing an otherwise satisfying trip to Milltown.

Glenavon will host champions Linfield when the Irish Premiership returns on 2 January, with Warrenpoint facing a tough trip to Crusaders.