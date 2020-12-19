Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes led her side to Continental Cup victory in February before her side went on to be crowned WSL champions

Holders and reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea will visit Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Continental Tyres League Cup.

The tie is one of two all-WSL fixtures, with Aston Villa travelling to bottom side Bristol City.

Durham will go to top-flight West Ham, while second-tier leaders Leicester City visit Championship rivals Crystal Palace.

The ties will be played on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 January.