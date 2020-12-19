Continental Tyres League Cup: Holders Chelsea to face Manchester City in quarter-finals
Holders and reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea will visit Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Continental Tyres League Cup.
The tie is one of two all-WSL fixtures, with Aston Villa travelling to bottom side Bristol City.
Durham will go to top-flight West Ham, while second-tier leaders Leicester City visit Championship rivals Crystal Palace.
The ties will be played on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 January.