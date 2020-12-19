Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Thuram (right) and Austrian defender Stefan Posch (left) clashed with just over 10 minutes of the match remaining

Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram was sent off for spitting at the face of Hoffenheim's Stefan Posch during Saturday's 2-1 league defeat.

The French forward, 23, was shown a straight red in the 79th minute after VAR spotted foul play against the Austrian defender.

The incident occurred shortly after Andrej Kramaric had equalised for the visitors.

Tottenham loanee Ryan Sessegnon scored the winner in the 86th minute.

This was the first time Thuram - the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram - had been shown red for Gladbach during his two seasons in the Bundesliga.

Gladbach, who play Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League, are in eighth place in the league and have now not won any of their past six games in all competitions. Hoffenheim are up to 11th in the table.