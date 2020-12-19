Football Focus: I don't want to be a relegated manager - Allardyce

New West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says he considered the health risks of returning to top-flight management.

But he feels the positive mental aspect of being back in the dugout should not be discounted.

Allardyce will take charge of a Premier League game for the first time in two-and-a-half years when West Brom entertain Aston Villa on Sunday.

The 66-year-old had heart surgery to insert two stents in 2009 when he was in charge of Blackburn.

However, he has since had full medicals that have come back clear.

And, while there is the pressure of trying to keep the Baggies - currently second bottom - in the Premier League, Allardyce feels there is an upside as well.

"It [health] was a consideration but I do know the stimulation you get from football can also give you the right mental health by not getting down, not feeling worthy or not having anything to do with being involved in football any more," he said.

"The League Managers' Association set up a programme that allows you to get checked over at any time and on top of that, me and my wife do full medicals every three years, which is as much as they allow. That gives me an indication of where my health is.

"Having the stents caused me to look after myself a bit more because I was probably looking after the players more than my own health at that particular time."