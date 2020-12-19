Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Southampton 0-1 Man City: Saints boss proud of his team despite defeat

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said it was a "risk" to play Danny Ings after he suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat by Manchester City.

The England striker missed six weeks after knee surgery in November and hobbled off after 40 minutes.

Ings, who has scored six goals this season, was playing his fourth game in 13 days for the Saints.

"We had one day less to recover. It was a risk to play him. Hopefully he's not so bad," said boss Hasenhuttl.

The Austrian told BBC Match of the Day that the club will "have a look" at the extent of Ings' injury.

Southampton have had an impressive season and their form has seen them competing for a top-four place.

Their next game is on 26 December at Fulham (15:00 GMT) and they have a 75-hour turnaround before hosting West Ham three days later (18:00).

Hasenhuttl added: "Everybody is very tired now but we showed we can compete with such teams. It's an unbelievable development and no one would've thought that at the start of the season."